Mini-course on Israel-Palestinian conflict

All efforts to negotiate a peace deal between Israel and the Palestinians have failed, and among the main obstacles are conflicting readings of history.

Historian Neil Caplan, who taught at Vanier College for 35 years, has examined these issues and written about them in his 2009 book, The Israel-Palestine Conflict: Contested Histories.

He will be leading a six-part mini-course based on that research starting September 14, and continuing September 28, October 19, October 26, November 2, and November 9, at 6767 Côte des Neiges.

Caplan obtained his PhD from the University of London and has taught at Concordia University.

To register: friendsrhrmtl@gmail.com