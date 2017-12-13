Meet-A-Friend column on again

We are starting up our Meet-A-Friend section and we invite you to send your bios and possibly meet a friend for life.

Bios should be 50 words or less. We will not publish your phone number or email but instead, anyone interested in meeting you will send an email to editor@theseniortimes.com with Meet-A-Friend in the subject line. We will then forward the information to you. The fee to publish your bio is $79. A cheque for this amount plus a clearly written or typed bio should be sent to The Senior Times, 5890 Monkland Ave. #202, Montreal, QC, H4A 1G2. In the meantime, we received a request to publish a bio so here we go:

My name is Renee Ann Cryer and I am single, cuddly with long blonde hair, blue eyes, 5’7” tall, and very attractive. I’m a nurse and have been for 11 years. I am very much about other people’s feelings.

I am very loving, enjoy gardening, cinema, cozy nights in with a bottle of wine, swimming, watching some sports and good movies. I seek a serious marriage-minded guy — someone good-looking, honest, and trustworthy. I am in need of tender loving care. Write me a letter with your contact details to P.O.B. 34526, 3751 Motor Ave. Los Angeles, CA 90034-9998, and let’s arrange to meet for coffee.