Medal available to veterans who fought in France

Since 2014, the government of France has been awarding its highest medal, the Legion of Honour, to Canadian veterans who participated in the liberation of France in 1944.

Many veterans have now received this great honour but others may not even know it’s available. Living Canadian Veterans who served in France or directly supported the liberation campaign between June 6, 1944 and August 30, 1944 may be eligible. If you’d like to apply fill out the one page application form on the website of Veterans Affairs Canada. For more information or assistance with your application, contact Guy Black: korea19501953@yahoo.com and use the subject, Canadian Veteran, or send to Legion of Honour C/O 515 – 95 Moody Street, Port Moody, BC V3H 0H2.