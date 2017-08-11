McGill Chamber set to fuse with Beatles

The McGill Chamber Orchestra directed by Boris Brott wrapped up its 77th season with a performance of Carl Orff’s beloved Carmina Burana.

A full house turned out at the Maison Symphonique to enjoy the joyous and celebrated work.

After a break for the summer, the orchestra will be back September 27 to kick off its 2017-18 season.

It will start with a bold and innovative program Wednesday, September 27 devoted entirely to contemporary repertoire. It’s titled Revolution, part of the six-concert Beaux Arts series, and is happening at Bourgie Hall.

The highlight for many may well be the Concerto for Violin on Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band, played by the dynamic Cape Breton fiddler Ashley MacIsaac. The piece was written by violist François Vallières, an interpretation of melodies from the ground-breaking Beatles album that had a revolutionary effect on popular music.

The concert opens with another piece that reflects the innovative aspects of rock as developed by the musical genius of Frank Zappa, composer and leader of the Mothers of Invention. The orchestra will play Montreal composer Walter Boudreau’s arrangement of a song written by Zappa, called Zombie Woof. The original, from his 1973 recording Over-Nite Sensation, is a heavy-metal, jazz, and electronica mix

The centrepiece is Dmitri Shostakovich’s monumental chamber symphony Opus 110a, which is based on his String Quartet No. 8, one of his most moving works. It is filled with quotations from his other compositions.

Tickets cost $54, seniors pay $44, those under 36 pay $20.

Info: 514-487-5190, or Orchestra.ca