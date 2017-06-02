McGill Chamber Orchestra unveils new logo, programming

Introducing our new logo! Inspired by our 16 core members centred around our conductor and artistic director, Boris Brott, this logo is a modern take on one of Canada’s oldest professional orchestras. Why did we choose to continue forward with solely MCO as opposed to OCM-MCO? We found that regardless of the language of our audience members, we were always referred to as “(le/the) McGill Chamber.”
To alleviate the confusion of the two abbreviations, as well as to better differentiate ourselves from the initials of the OSM, we decided it was best to move forward as (le/the) MCO.
