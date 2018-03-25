McGill Chamber Orchestra celebrates Bernstein, Bach

Two exceptional concerts by the McGill Chamber Orchestra deserve

a priority place in every music lover’s date book.

Three performances have been scheduled for what should be a memorable operatic experience: Leonard Bernstein’s Candide, in collaboration with Opera McGill,

directed by Patrick Hansen. The production features the singers of the Opera studio of McGill University’s Schulich School of Music. With full costumes, the singers and professional orchestra are performing March 23 and 24, 7:30pm, and in a matinee March 25, all at Pollack Hall. The piece was chosen in part in celebration of the 100th anniversary of Bernstein’s birth.

Based on the 1759 novella by Voltaire, the operetta, with libretto by leftist writer Lillian Hellman, was first performed in 1956. It has gone through many versions. Because of the delightful music and showcase possibilities for singers, it is a popular choice among music schools.

J.S. Bach’s Saint John’s Passion is another MCO concert that deserves must attend status. It is to be performed March 28, 7:30pm, at the magnificent Saint-Jean-Baptiste Church, 4237 Henri Julien, corner of Rachel.

This is a special staged performance designed by Frédéric Vogel, with the St. Lawrence Choir conducted by Philippe Bourque and vocal group Phoenix conducted

by Vogel.

Among the featured soloists are sopranos Andréanne Brisson-Paquin and Marie-Andrée Mathieu.

Tickets for Candide are available at schulich.ticketmob.com, for Saint John’s Passion, at orchestre.ca/en. Info: 514-487-5190