March break: Enjoy this children’s film festival with the grandkids

Whether you decide to stay in or go out, the Montreal International Children’s Film Festival, FIFEM, has activities to help get families through another semi-locked-down March Break.

The festival runs online and in person Feb. 26-March 6.

In-person films at Cinéma Beaubien and Cinéma du Musée include Le Loup et le Lion by Gilles De Maistre. A young pianist finds herself at her childhood island home after the death of her grandfather and lo, there she meets a lion cub and wolf cub in distress. She keeps them, but things go awry when their secret is discovered.

Browse all the films at the FIFEM website, fifem.com.

Tickets go on sale online Feb. 17. It is strongly recommended to purchase online and in advance, though tickets will be available throughout the week at the Cinema Beaubien box office.