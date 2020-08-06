Make your voice heard through Montreal’s pre-budget consultation

The city of Montreal is consulting the public as it prepares its 2021 budget.

The COVID-19 pandemic has had a devastating effect on the city’s economy, but also provides an unprecedented opportunity to rebuild, creating the community we want to live in.

A statement from the city of Montreal says this time will “represent an opportunity to lay the foundations for a new, more inclusive, resilient and green economy. This ambition must be at the heart of future budgetary guidelines and investments.”

To participate in the pre-budget consultation, complete the online survey here. The survey runs till Aug. 23.