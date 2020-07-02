Looking for something to read? We’ve got you covered

The Winter Soldier by Daniel Mason
A story of a World War I soldier who becomes a doctor before his graduation and is called up to practice medicine before he is ready. Sound familiar?
The Book of Lights by Chaim Potok
A must-read about the aftermath of World War II, the Korean war and two Yeshiva boys who are called up to serve as rabbis in Korea.
A Gentleman in Moscow by Amor Towles
The entire story takes place in a Moscow hotel and is the told by one man who is imprisoned in the hotel. I know it doesn’t sound like a page turner but it most certainly is.
Mr. Penumra’s 24-hour Bookstore by Robin Sloan
A tale of ancient books and computers and intergenerational relationships.
