Looking for something to read? We’ve got you covered

Posted By: The Senior Times July 2, 2020

The Winter Soldier by Daniel Mason

A story of a World War I soldier who becomes a doctor before his graduation and is called up to practice medicine before he is ready. Sound familiar?

The Book of Lights by Chaim Potok

A must-read about the aftermath of World War II, the Korean war and two Yeshiva boys who are called up to serve as rabbis in Korea.

A Gentleman in Moscow by Amor Towles

The entire story takes place in a Moscow hotel and is the told by one man who is imprisoned in the hotel. I know it doesn’t sound like a page turner but it most certainly is.

Mr. Penumra’s 24-hour Bookstore by Robin Sloan

A tale of ancient books and computers and intergenerational relationships.

Best of Enemies by Gus Russo and Eric Dezenhall

