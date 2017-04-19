Local authors launch their books at Blue Metropolis

April 27, 6 pm, Guernica Editions launches books by seven authors in conjunction with Blue Metropolis, a chance to chat with the authors, buy their books, and get them to sign them.
The launch, at La P’tite Grenouille bar, 3435 St. Laurent, just above Sherbrooke, is for The House on Selkirk Avenue by Irena Karafilly; Cadillac Road by Kristin Andrychuk; Math for Couples by Adele Graf; Cantos North by Henry Beissel; The Alcoholic’s Daughter by David Sherman; Canticles I:mmxvi by George Elliott Clarke; Mankind & Other Stories of Women by Marianne Ackerman (audiobook). Sherman and Nancy Lee will perform songs, with bassist Stephen Barry and guitarist Andrew Cowan.
- April 27, 8 pm, DC Books presents new works by Jason Camlot, Tom Abray, Keith Henderson, Ken Radu, John Emile Vincent, and Steve Luxton. It’s at Hôtel 10.
- April 28, 6 pm, Linda Leith Publishing launches books at Hôtel 10, in French and English, by Martine Delvaux, Xue Yiwei, Marianne Champagne, Ariela Freedman, Joanna Gruda, David Homel, Felicia Mihali, Pascale Navarro, Chantal Ringuet, and Stephen Henighan.