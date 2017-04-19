Local authors launch their books at Blue Metropolis

April 27, 6 pm, Guernica Editions launches books by seven authors in conjunction with Blue Metropolis, a chance to chat with the authors, buy their books, and get them to sign them.

The launch, at La P’tite Grenouille bar, 3435 St. Laurent, just above Sherbrooke, is for The House on Selkirk Avenue by Irena Karafilly; Cadillac Road by Kristin Andrychuk; Math for Couples by Adele Graf; Cantos North by Henry Beissel; The Alcoholic’s Daughter by David Sherman; Canticles I:mmxvi by George Elliott Clarke; Mankind & Other Stories of Women by Marianne Ackerman (audiobook). Sherman and Nancy Lee will perform songs, with bassist Stephen Barry and guitarist Andrew Cowan.