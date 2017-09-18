Limitless learning opportunities at the Cummings Centre

• Fall Course/membership registration: Monday to Thursday 9am–3:30pm and Friday 9am-12. A full range of programs are being offered exclusively for the 50+ community in the greater Montreal area and West Island. Free lectures for members Fridays 10-11am. Guests present topics in their areas of expertise or interest, followed by lively discussions. Topics and speakers are announced monthly and listed at cummingscentre.org/lectures. Info: Erica Botner, 514-734-1763

• On October 10 at 7:30pm, The Skyliners, a musical group that plays memorable songs from the fifties for your listening and dancing pleasure, will give a free performance at 5700 Westbury Avenue. 514-734-1748

The Cummings Centre’s Rock ‘n’ Soul choir performs hit songs from the 60’s and 70’s under professional musical direction. Learn to sing melodies and harmonies that made rock ‘n’ roll history. All that is required are energy and enthusiasm. Rehearsals are 7–9 pm Wednesday Sept. 6 to Nov. 22 Cost is $90. 514-343-3510

• Experiment with different techniques at Craft and Café, including faux finish painting and découpage. Materials included, except for project piece. Coffee and Danish served. 1-4 pm Thursday Oct. 19 to Nov. 9. $80. 514-343-3510

• Learn about the life and career one of the most enduring and adored of all entertainment personalities, Barbra Streisand at 1:30 – 3:30pm, October 19. $11. 514-734-1748

• On October 24 at 7-9pm, spend a blockbuster evening with Kim Richardson, Montreal’s Queen of Soul and Gideon Zelermyer. Get ready to be entertained at an outstanding evening of Soul, Motown and Disco. You will be on your feet and grooving to the music, at the Gelber Centre $36 member / $45 guest. register at 514-343-3510.

• On October 25, 7-9pm at the Gelber Centre, Joanne Winckel of the Ottawa Aphasia Centre will present Strategies & Skills for Effective Communication. $10. 514-734-1819.

The Cummings centre is located at 5700 Westbury. For information or to request a free copy of the fall Guide call 514-343-3510 or visit cummingscentre.org