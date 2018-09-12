Limitless learning: Fall 2018

Make history come alive

The Château Ramezay Historic Site and Museum is now recruiting volunteer history guides. Find out more about participating in living history programs for children, weekend guiding and/or group tours for students and tourists. Open House at the museum, 280 Notre-Dame E. in Old Montreal, across from City Hall, is Monday, September 24 between 10am and 2 pm. A training program is provided. chateauramezay.qc.ca/en 514-861-3708 #229

New Lit course in NDG

Yves Saint-Pierre, who has taught English Literature for the past 30 years, will launch of a series of Community Courses beginning with a series based on a course he enjoyed teaching for many years, The Bible as Literature. Each seven-week session comprises seven 2-hour lecture and discussion classes at a cost of $80 plus $20 for the course pack.

The first sessions will be offered from September 26 to November 8, at the Monkland Community Centre, 4410 West Hill, just above Monkland. Should registration allow, classes will be offered at two different times, Wednesday evenings from 7 to 9 and Thursday afternoons from 2 to 4. This first session will focus on the first two books of the Hebrew scriptures, Genesis and Exodus, offering fresh perspectives to believers and non-believers alike.

Note that it is a fundamental premise of this course that all religious narratives are myths, created by men, in specific times and places and for purposes about which their very existence invites

us to speculate. This is not to say that the bible should not be considered true. It is true in the same way that all great literature is true, insofar as it resonates with paradigms and motifs that hit at the heart of the psycho-spiritual experience of human beings.

514-484-4872, 514-358-8336 or yspierre@sympatico.ca

New season at Art Society

Women’s Art Society of Montreal holds Tuesday lectures 1:30—2:30pm at The Unitarian Church at 5035 deMaisonneuve W. Non-members $10. New members welcome including men. Sept. 25, Artist Sylvia Bertolini will speak on “The 13 clan mothers of the 13 moons”. womensartsociety.com

Learn for life at McGill

McGill Community for Lifelong Learning offers Study Groups, Lectures and Workshops for those who love learning for its own sake, who want to broaden their horizons and enrich their lives.

Spring, Fall and Winter Sessions cover the entire spectrum: Art, History, Music, Literature, Science, Politics, World Culture and more. MCLL participants have free access to McGill University libraries as well as tech support.

MCLL is in the heart of the world-renowned McGill University Campus at 688 Sherbrooke St. West with bus and metro at the door. MCLL is based on peer-learning with no peer pressure! For more information call 514-398-8234. Visit www.mcgill.ca/mcll