Light up your night with a stroll through magical Upper Canada Village

Time for a drive? Morrisburg, Ont., 160 kilometres west of Montreal, celebrates fall with an explosion of lights.

Nearly one million lights create a magical environment at Upper Canada Village. You’ll find re-created artworks and scenes from Canadian life, turn corners to discover genius little tableaus, all in the open air.

Alight at Night runs from Nov. 27 to Jan. 2. Tickets are $10-$16.

Find more details on the website, uppercanadavillage.com/events/alight-at-night.