Lets Talk About It: Why April is my favourite month

April is the month of Aphrodite, the Greek goddess of love and beauty.

It is a time of rebirth and renewal. Flowers bloom, having shed heavy winter clothing, people venture outdoors. April is a time for celebrating Passover and Easter. Diamond is the birthstone for this month, a glistening sign of brilliance.

April is my favourite month. I was born on the 4th day of this 4th month. My parents were born a day apart in April, and I went into labour on my mother’s birthday and gave birth 44 minutes past midnight to my beautiful daughter on my father’s birthday. No greater gift could I have given him.

Passover celebrations brought my family together. I have heartwarming memories as a child attending large Seders with my grandfather, and later my father. The torch has since been passed on to a younger generation, but those special childhood memories stay with me.

I am not a winter person, nor do I enjoy the cold, or engaging in winter activities. My winter activity is a trip to a warmer climate. April brings me to a season where I can open the windows for fresh air, clean out my home and enjoy a feeling of freshness and hope.

This is not the case with everyone. Those suffering from depression and hardships may find April, the season of love and rebirth, more difficult. When a caregiver is overwhelmed with responsibility and loneliness April may be a bitter reminder that they are not feeling the beauty that a new season brings. Seeing people outdoors, soaking up the milder temperatures, holding hands, flowers blooming, may fuel their loneliness and depression.

Let us not forget those in our lives who are struggling. Include them in activities, visit more often, bring food, and most importantly bring yourself. Nothing brings more joy to a family member or friend with restricted mobility and living alone than a smile, an embrace, a display of love.