Les Residences Soleil wins prestigious award

For a 15th consecutive year, Groupe Savoie-Les Résidences Soleil has been selected as one of the laureates in a competition for Canada’s best Canadian owned and managed companies.

The annual award, the results of which have been published in Maclean’s Magazine, is based on business performance, including leadership, strategy, and care competency.

The jury includes representatives of the accounting and management firm Deloitte, CIBC, Canadian Business, the Smith School of Business at Queen’s University, TMX Group and Mackay CEO Forums.

A family and privately run firm, Groupe Savoie has overall responsibility for the design, development, construction, operation, and management of its residences.

The company thanked its residents and their families, employees and suppliers, for their “trust and support” that has helped the company achieve national recognition.

It owns and operates 14 residences, offering a broad range of services, mainly in Montreal and nearby suburbs and exurbs, as well as Sorel, Sherbrooke, and Granby.