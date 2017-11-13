Leading Klezmer ensemble performs Nov. 15

Some of the top performers in the klezmer revival are touring North America to present a Cabaret Evening, capping the series with a concert November 15 at the

Shaar Hashomayim Synagogue in Westmount.

Judging from the members of the all-star octet, this is a not-to-be missed evening.

They will be performing music from 1930s Berlin in modern arrangements. The set list includes ballads, love songs, sing-alongs, and operatic arias, in Yiddish, Hebrew and German.

Members of this elite unit are musical director Alan Bern, the pianist and accordion player who wrote new interpretations of the archival material first recorded under the Semer label in Berlin; trumpeter Paul Brody; vocalist, accordion, and mandolin player Daniel Kahn; vocalist/accordion player Lorin Sklamberg of the Klezmatics; violinist Mark Kovnatskiy, an expert in Yiddish dance; bassist Martin Lillich; Vocalists Sasha Lurje and Fabian Schnedler.

The host is Shaar Cantor Gideon Zelermyer and the evening is co-presented by the synagogue and Klezkanada. The synagogue is at 425 Metcalfe and the program starts at 8 pm.

For tickets ($40) 514-937-9474.