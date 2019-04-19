LaSalle D&D 50+ centre presents sax and fundraising

Julian McIntosh, one of Montreal’s most sought after saxophonists, will be performing at the LaSalle D&D 50+ Centre’s Saxophone Soirée fundraiser, at 7771 Bouvier in LaSalle on Friday, May 24, 8 p.m. Tickets, $15.

The LaSalle D&D 50+ is a registered charitable English-speaking organization designed to help prevent and combat the isolation of seniors due to language barriers. Bring family and friends for an evening of fun and outstanding saxophone music and help us continue to put joy into our seniors’ lives.

For more information, call Dorothy at 438-882-7771. Tap here to visit their Facebook page.