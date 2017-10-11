Lakeshore Players Dorval unveils comedy, drama for 53rd season

Lakeshore Players Dorval is an icon of Montreal community theatre. This organization has delivered high quality entertainment to Dorval and the surrounding neighbours for over half a century and enters its 53rd season with a rich, eclectic line-up, ranging from outlandish comedy to seat-gripping drama.
The season opens on November 2 with a classic: Moliére’s Tartuffe translated by David Nicholson and directed by Corey Castle. It is a timeless story of a con, (this one being of the spiritual persuasion) and infiltrating a prominent family’s home.
Following this in February is Calendar Girls: based on a real story, directed any Steve Gillam, written by Juliette Towhidi and adapted from a Miramax production, this is a hilarious story of well-meaning women hoping to raise money for charity by selling a calendar of them posing nude. What will Lakeshore Players Dorval reveal on stage? Find out in February.
In May, Lakeshore Players Dorval will be producing Rough Justice written by Terence Frisby and directed by Carolyn Fe. This is a gripping story of a crime reporter, now on trial for murdering his severely disabled child. This is a poignant, relevant and timely production. Guilty or Innocent?
Right now you can purchase season’s tickets, which gives you prior seat choice and savings of nearly 30% off the regular price.
Lakeshore Players Dorval has been nominated six times for the prestigious Montreal English Theatre Award for Community Theatre; a testament to their tradition for outstanding entertainment. Don’t miss their 2017-18 lineup.
Visit their website for subscription information or call the box office at 514-631-8718. Like their Facebook page.