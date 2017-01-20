Lakeshore Players Dorval presents Vanya and Sonia and Masha and Spike

Lakeshore Players Dorval kicks off 2017 with a production of a hilarious play, Vanya and Sonia and Masha and Spike written by Christoper Durang and directed by Steve Gillam.
In bucolic Bucks County, Pennsylvania, adult siblings Vanya and Sonia reside in their old family home, mourning their lost dreams and missed opportunities. When their often-wrong, fortune-telling maid warns of impending dangers, and their movie star sister, Masha, arrives unexpectedly with young, sexy, boy toy, Spike, the family is launched into a rollicking weekend of one-upmanship, exposed nerves, and a lot of broken mugs. With wit and absurdity, Christopher Durang’s Vanya and Sonia and Masha and Spike blends Chekhov’s famous ennui with the modern-day toils and troubles of celebrity, social networking, and age, into a laugh-out-loud comedy that will tickle your funny bone and stimulate your mind.
The play opens Feb. 2, 2017 with eight performances beginning at 8PM on Feb. 2, 3, 4, 9, 10, 11 with matinee performances beginning at 2PM on Feb. 5th and 11th. Box office opens January 23, 2017.
Lakeshore Players Dorval, a community theatre group with deep roots in the Dorval community, has been delighting audiences with 3 shows a year for over half a century. A volunteer organization, Lakeshore Players Dorval offers a place were people can come out and explore their creative side, both on stage and behind the scenes.
Note: This season, Lakeshore Players Dorval will be holding all performances at the theatre at Lakeside Academy High School, located on the border of Dorval and Lachine at 5050 Sherbrooke W. It’s a great theatre that is wheelchair accessible and seats over 300 patrons.
Tickets:
Orchestra 1 – (rows D-O)
ADULT: $26
STUDENT/SENIOR: $22
Orchestra 2 – (rows P-T)
ADULT: $24
STUDENT/SENIOR: $20