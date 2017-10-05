Lakeshore Players Dorval presents Moliére’s Tartuffe

A world classic kicks off Lakeshore Players Dorval’s 53rd season.
Spiritual con men have been around as long as spirituality itself. And no one has captured the comedy of a spiritual charlatan infiltrating a royal court better than Molière. With translation by David Nicholson, Lakeshore Players Dorval brings this classic to the stage beginning Nov. 2 and running until Nov. 11. Directed by Corey Castle, this modern interpretation is sure to amuse and delight audiences of all ages. With romance, intrigue and outrageous comedy, this is a performance not to miss.
Cast in alphabetical order is CLIVE BREWER as Orgon, PADDY CARDARELLI as Cléante , CHRISTINA FILIPPIDIS as Dorine, BRIAN HAMMOND as Monsieur Loyal, JORDAN MARCHAND as Tartuffe, SEYMOUR MARSH as Court Officer/Flipote, LISA MCCORMACK as Elmire, ANDREW MCLENNAN as Damis, ELISA MCLEOD as Marianne, LINDA SHESHKO as Mme. Pernelle and MYLES STUART as Valère.
The play opens Nov. 2 with eight performances beginning at 8 PM on Nov. 2, 3, 4, 9, 10, & 11 with matinee performances beginning at 2 PM on Nov. 4 & 11. Box office opens October 23. (514) 631 8718.
Performances will be held at the theatre at Lakeside Academy High School, located on the border of Dorval and Lachine at 5050 Sherbrooke W. This centrally-located theatre is wheelchair accessible and seats over 300 patrons.
Lakeshore Players Dorval, a community theatre group with deep roots in the Dorval community, has been delighting audiences with three shows a year for over half a century. A volunteer organization, this six time META-finalist community theatre group offers a place where people can come out and explore their creative side, both on stage and behind the scenes.
Tickets $20-24. See website for details: www.lakeshoreplayersdorval.com
And check out the Facebook page.