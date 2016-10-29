The Lakeshore Players Dorval presents The Inspector General

Corruption kicks off Lakeshore Players Dorval’s 52nd season.
Lakeshore Players Dorval, a community theatre group with deep roots in the Dorval community, has been delighting audiences with 3 shows a year for over half a century. A volunteer organization, Lakeshore Players Dorval offers a place were people can come out and explore their creative side, both on stage and behind the scenes.
This year’s 52nd season kicks off with a production of The Inspector General written by Nikolai Gogol with adaptation by Michael Chemers and directed by Corey Castle. In it we will see a corrupt city council mistake a penniless drifter for a federal agent. Scandal? This comedy of errors satirizes human greed, stupidity, and the extensive political corruption of our times. And right on the heels of the U.S. elections? How appropriate!
The play opens Nov. 10 with eight performances beginning at 8PM on Nov. 10, 11, 12, 17, 18, & 19 with matinee performances beginning at 2PM on Nov.13 & 19. Box office opens Oct 31st. (514) 631 8718.
This season, Lakeshore Players Dorval will be holding all performances at the theatre at Lakeside Academy High School, located on the border of Dorval and Lachine at 5050 Sherbrooke W. It’s a great theatre that is wheelchair accessible and seats over 300 patrons.
