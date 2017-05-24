Lakeshore Players Dorval presents Crimes of the Heart

Crimes of the Heart concludes Lakeshore Players Dorval’s 52nd season.
Lakeshore Players Dorval’s 52nd season ends with a production of Crimes of the Heart written by Beth Henley and directed by Ricky Zurif.
Three sisters reunite in the family home in Hazelhurst, Mississippi bringing together the dark humour of three tragic lives. Lenny, the eldest, has sacrificed her life to care for their cantankerous grandfather, now dying. Meg, the middle sister went to LA to pursue a singing career but works in a dog food factory while Babe, the youngest, has just shot her husband and is facing the prospect of jail. The story follows their reunification as they each face their ‘crimes of the heart’.
Since its first performance in 1979, Henley’s most famous play, Crimes of the Heart, has been performed off Broadway, on Broadway and on film and has won numerous awards including the Pulitzer Prize for Drama (1981).
The cast has the following lineup: Tracey McKee – Lenny MaGrath * Cynthia Brind’Amour – Chick Boyle * Stephanie von Roretz – Meg MaGrath * Nadia Pearson – Babe Botrelle * Daniel Findleton – Barnette Lloyd * Derek Fletcher – Doc Porter
Lakeshore Players Dorval, a community theatre group with deep roots in the Dorval community, has been delighting audiences with 3 shows a year for over half a century. A volunteer organization, Lakeshore Players Dorval offers a place where people can come out and explore their creative side, both on stage and behind the scenes.
Crimes of the Heart opens June 8 with eight performances beginning at 8PM with two matinees beginning at 2PM on June 11 & 17. Box office opens May 29th. (514) 631 8718.
This season, Lakeshore Players Dorval will be holding all performances at the theatre at Lakeside Academy High School, located on the border of Dorval and Lachine at 5050 Sherbrooke W. It’s a great theatre that is wheelchair accessible and seats over 300 patrons.
Tickets
Orchestra 1 – (rows D-O) ADULT: $26 STUDENT/SENIOR: $22
Orchestra 2 (rows P-T) ADULT: $24 STUDENT/SENIOR: $20
lakeshoreplayersdorval.com, 514-631-8718