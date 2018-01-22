Lakeshore Players Dorval presents Calendar Girls

Lakeshore Players Dorval is proud to present its second show of its 53rd season of community theatre. Calendar Girls, based on the Miramax motion picture by Juliette Towhidi and Tim Firth, will be presented from February 8-17, 2018 at Lakeside Academy High School.
Calendar Girls is a heartwarming comedy based on a true story about a group of women from Yorkshire who pose nude for a calendar to raise money for a leukemia unit at their local hospital after the death of one of their husbands. Baked goods, floral arrangements and Christmas carol sheets are the ladies’ main wardrobe accessories for all 12 months of this glorious fundraising project. But what will these friends reveal to each other when the calendar brings international fame and all that comes with it?
The cast in alphabetical order is: James Berryman (Lawrence/Liam), Joyce Chabot (Marie), Christina Filippidis (Ruth), Gillian Gilbert (Brenda Hulse), Charyl Hyndman (Annie), Vickie Kuchlein (Lady Cravenshire), Elisa MacLeod (Elaine), Sylvia Mauri (Jessie), Sterling Mawhinney (Rod), Christine McCaffrey (Cora), Shane Nichol (John), Karen Walker (Celia), and Diane Roseman (Chris).
The creative team behind the production is led by Steve Gillam (Director/Set Design) and includes Linda Sheshko (Stage Manager), Julien De La Sablonnière (Lighting Design), Eric Sauvé (Sound Design), and Karen Pearce (Costumes).
CALENDAR GIRLS
February 8-10 and 15-17 at 8pm and February 11 & 17
Matinees at 2pm
Lakeside Academy High School, 5050 rue Sherbrooke, Lachine (wheelchair accessible)
Tickets: Adult: $24-26, Student/Senior/QDF Member: $20-22
Box Office opens January 29, 2018
Call 514-631-8718 or reserve online at lakeshoreplayersdorval.com.
Lakeshore Players Dorval mounts three productions each season and has been nominated six times for the prestigious Montreal English Theatre Award for Community Theatre.