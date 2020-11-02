Keto devotee? Now there’s a Ketotteria on Sherbrooke St.

Many of my readers know that Irwin and I follow the Keto “diet” and sing its praises whenever we get a chance. We’ve been on it for six years, lost a total of 60 lbs. (together) and are happy being healthy and sharing recipes, some of which have appeared on these pages.

The Ketogenic diet prides itself on throwing sugar and carbs to the wind and eating more fat. But for more information on this diet, please look online and read what doctors have to say. Being a Keto girl, I was delighted to see that Ketoterria had opened up at 5128 Sherbrooke this July! What courage in catering to this niche market during COVID!

The owners are Gary Charles and his sister Corina Charles. They decided to open a keto store in the West Island in June, 2019 at Marché de l’Ouest in DDO because “they knew how many people were following that lifestyle and there was nothing available in the city.” They say they are both “passionate about this whole regime.”

Ketotteria offer frozen meals portion sized as well as desserts, keto bread and bagels. I sampled the lemon poppy seed muffins at $2.50 a pop and found them luscious. I also found products I haven’t found anywhere else such as Swerve (sugar substitute) icing “sugar” which I use to ice my Keto carrot cake! I had to have the Keto peach gummies for those long Netflix nights.

You can follow Ketotteria on facebook or Instagram or visit their website at ketotteria.com.