Jubilation and Tragedy: The Chœur classique de Montréal presents Mozart’s Requiem and Haydn’s Harmoniemesse

Posted By: The Senior Times December 2, 2022

Haydn’s Harmoniemesse is the last of 14 masses Mozart had written.
The work is so named because it features extensive writing for wind instruments in the orchestration, “harmonie” being a contemporary name for a wind band.
One very well-known work, the tragic Requiem, and one less well known yet no less deserving of being heard, the jubilant Harmoniemesse are on the program, featuring soloists Andréanne Brisson-Paquin, Rose Naggar-Tremblay, Antonio Figueroa and Philippe Martel.
The Choeur Classique, conducted by Louis Lavigueur dedicates this evening to the victims of Covid-19 and their families.

Chœur classique de Montréal
Requiem – Mozart/Harmoniemesse – Haydn
Saturday, January 21, 2023 – 8pm
Maison symphonique
Billetterie de la Place des Arts
Info: 514-956-9546 or 514-979-5364
info@choeurclassiquedemontreal.qc.ca

