Joyous and meaningful Century Songbook returns to Segal

The saga of 100 years of Jewish life in Montreal was deemed worthy of celebration and A Century Songbook, as conceived and performed by members of the Dora Wasserman Yiddish Theatre was such a hit two years ago that a revised version is returning this spring.

The show played to sold-out audiences in five performances in 2017, and this year it’s on for 14 shows June 16-30 at the main stage, known as the Sylvan Adams Theatre of the Segal Centre, 5170 Côte Ste. Catherine.

The original and revised editions were written by Yiddish Theatre veteran Edit Kuper, and it touches base with the community’s achievements and challenges, from early immigration, the needle trade and the union movement, Israel’s birth in 1948, Sephardic immigration, the campaign to free Soviet Jewry, and March of the Living.

Songs and personal stories that exemplify these eras are sung and told in revue style in English, French, Yiddish, Hebrew, Russian and Amharic. Audrey Finkelstein returns as director with pianist Nick Burgess as musical director, leading a sextet.

Do you have an event? Need space for your community group? Get in touch Unitarian Church of Montreal



The performers represent several generations of Yiddish theatre veterans and newcomers and the energy and talent in this show are remarkable.

Two special events are planned: Friday, June 21, an early performance at 6pm will be followed by a

traditional Shabbat dinner. Tickets may be purchased separately for this event.

Thursday, June 27, the Segal hosts a Relaxed Performance at 7 pm for people living with disabilities including Autism, learning disabilities, sensory or processing disorders, children, and those with physical impairments. Pricing and information: 514-739-7944.

Regular tickets cost $54 but discounts are available for groups, seniors, students, and those under 30. Previews start with a 1:30 pm matinee Sunday, June 16 and continue June 17 at 8 pm. Opening night is June 18 and the regular run starts 8 pm, June 19 and continues to June 30 with matinees June 23 and 30.

Info: 514-739-2301 or segalcentre.org