Join the Creative Social Club for learning and interaction

At the Creative Social Club programs encourage learning, exercise for good health, and social interaction. “We have a lot of fun doing what we do and much laughter,” says art teacher Miriam Cohen. Membership in the center is $30 a year.

Info: 514-488-0907

Classes

Folk and Line Dancing with Maurice Perez Mon., 10:30–11:30am. $7 (members) $9 (non).

Essentrics — (exercise to improve flexibility, balance, and ease painful joints) with KarimaTiojani on Tuesdays and Thursdays (two separate classes) 10–11am. $7 members, $9 non-members

Art – Drawing, painting, portrait, mixed techniques with Miriam Cohen Wednesdays 10–noon or 1–3pm. $10 members /$12 non-members

Thursday afternoon Choir (open to everyone who loves to sing) with Ella Wilhelm, conductor, 1–2:30pm. $60 for 10 sessions with membership.

Kosher kitchen

Chefs Raymonde and Sarah serve a healthful, flavourful lunch Wednesdays at noon. $6. Call to reserve in advance.

Info: Dina or Clara at 514-488-0907. The Creative Social Center is located at the Chevra Kadisha Synagogue, 5237 Clanranald, two blocks north of Queen Mary Rd.