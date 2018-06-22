Jazz mass at Red Roof Church on Canada Day

Two stars of the Montreal jazz scene will participate in a jazz mass July 1, at the Red Roof Church, 137 President Kennedy.

Trumpeter Ron Di Lauro will be performing and vocalist Ranee Lee will deliver the homily, starting at 10:30am. Prof. Norman Cornett is coordinating the event. Cornett also curated an exhibition at the church entitled The Engima of Jazz, featuring abstract expressionist paintings by Sonia Indelicato Roseval, from June 22 to July 11.

Visits are possible June 24-26, 4 to 7 pm, July 1, 10 to 5, July 2, 10 to 2.