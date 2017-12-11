It’s not too late to help out the NDG food depot

The NDG Food Depot held its annual food drive Dec. 2 and 400 volunteers knocked on doors in NDG and Montreal West to collect food and monetary donations for distribution to needy families and individuals.

Volunteers included entire families, students from area schools, and businesses.

The biggest team was composed of 100 students from Loyola High School and 50 alumni. NDG MNA Kathleen Weil, recently appointed minister responsible for anglophones, presented a $6,000 cheque from her discretionary fund to Robyn Dalton, NDG Food Depot board chairperson.

Founded 30 years ago, the Depot has grown from an organization providing temporary relief from hunger and poverty to a bustling community food hub, with more than 20 programs, from cooking classes and community meals to gardens and farmers’ markets.

Last year more than 5,000 people took part in Depot programs, extending well beyond NDG. An estimated one in four NDG residents lives below the poverty line, including one in three children.

Its emergency food baskets now focus on fresh and healthy foods that are unaffordable for those on low incomes.

It is not too late to help out. You can donate online or by cheque to the Depot at 6505 Somerled Ave. Montreal, H4V 1S5. Please bring canned or dried beans, lentils and legumes, rice, whole grains, canned fish, canned tomatoes, pasta and sauces to their office.

depotndg.org or 514-483-4680