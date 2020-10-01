It’s apple season and local orchards are heavy with fruit

Here’s a little piece of peace for you: an apple orchard in Saint-Joseph-sur-Lac, a 50-minute drive from Montreal and near Pointe-Calumet.

There are other orchards on a thin strip of service road, but Verger Sylvain Lavalée is small and there are fewer people, meaning a peaceful and safe stroll through trees heavy with McIntosh, Lobos, Galas and other apples. It’s so quiet you can hear the leaves fall and the too-ripe apples plunk to the ground.

699 Rue Lavallée, Saint-Joseph-du-Lac, QC. The orchard is open seven days a week, rain or shine. Please consider all safety precautions and government requirements. 514-531-3570.