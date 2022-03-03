Introducing Westmount Place.

Located at 201 Avenue Metcalfe, Westmount Place is a residential apartment building best known for its relaxing and inviting environment. Residents can enjoy a peaceful, stress-free lifestyle thanks to many modern amenities, accessibility, and compassionate live-in management.

Recently renovated, this prestigious building offers you 2 beautiful lobbies with 24-hour doorman service, on-site laundry facilities, shopping with interior access, rooftop terrace & security cameras throughout. All units have hardwood flooring, high ceilings, some have granite counters and flooring in the kitchen & bathroom. This comes at an exceptional value as Westmount Place is home to the lowest price per square foot in the city.

Westmount Place values the importance of feeling at home. With this in mind, they’ve thoughtfully designed all units to offer you a relaxing and harmonious living environment:

Settle in without compromise thanks to newly updated finishings and appliances.

Enjoy peaceful, stress-free living with concrete sound insulation and oversized rooms.

High ceilings, large windows, and hardwood floors allow for an unparalleled living experience.

Have a special request? Their live-in management is here to make everyone feel part of the family. They provide a reassuring presence and ensure any assisted living features are tailored to you.

As part of their spring promotion, we are proud to offer our readers one month free on an eligible one-year lease. Simply mention The Senior Times when you call to receive the promotion.

Ready to call it home? For more information, please text or call 514-708-7777 or visit their website: www.westmountplace.ca

*some exclusions apply.

*units are not furnished and images are for preview purposes only

*rent price and current promotions are subject to change without notice.