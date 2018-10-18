A word from our sponsors

Indigenous Vision & Voices: A multimedia concert honouring Saint Kateri

October 19, 7:30 p.m. Kahnawake Catholic Church, 1 River Rd., Kahnwake

October 20, 8 p.m. Saint-Jean-Baptiste Church, 309 Rachel St. E.

 

Odawa composer Barbara Croall, Mohawk writer Darren Bonaparte, Indigenous Columbian director Alejandro Ronceria, and the cultural leadership of the Kahnawake community, join forces to create a new multimedia work on a grand scale. Honouring the life and legacy of Saint Kateri Tekakwitha, this new orchestral and theatrical work features solo violin, actress, dancer, chorus, and evocative visuals.

MCO’s Indigenous Voices & Visions is one of the 200 exceptional projects funded through the Canada Council for the Arts’ New Chapter program. With this $35M investment, the Council supports the creation and sharing of the arts in communities across Canada.

Barbara Croall, Composer & Cultural Consultant
Darren Bonaparte, Writer, Librettist & Cultural Consultant
Tara-Louise Montour, Violin
Alejandro Ronceria, metteur en scène, Director, Dramaturge & Choreographer

Trickster Coyote – Lighting Elk, M. Forsyth, arr. F. Vallières
Farewell to the warriors, R. Levasseur
Saia’tatokénhti: Honouring Saint Kateri, B. Croall

Please note that the hall is accessible for people with reduced mobility. To reserve your seats, contact customer service at 514-487-5190.

 

