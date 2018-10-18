Indigenous Vision & Voices: A multimedia concert honouring Saint Kateri

INDIGENOUS VISIONS & VOICES
A multimedia concert honouring Saint Kateri
October 19, 7:30 p.m. Kahnawake Catholic Church, 1 River Rd., Kahnwake
October 20, 8 p.m. 309 Rachel St. E.
Odawa composer Barbara Croall, Mohawk writer Darren Bonaparte, Indigenous Columbian director Alejandro Ronceria, and the cultural leadership of the Kahnawake community, join forces to create a new multimedia work on a grand scale. Honouring the life and legacy of Saint Kateri Tekakwitha, this new orchestral and theatrical work features solo violin, actress, dancer, chorus, and evocative visuals.
MCO’s Indigenous Voices & Visions is one of the 200 exceptional projects funded through the Canada Council for the Arts’ New Chapter program. With this $35M investment, the Council supports the creation and sharing of the arts in communities across Canada.
Barbara Croall, Composer & Cultural Consultant
Darren Bonaparte, Writer, Librettist & Cultural Consultant
Tara-Louise Montour, Violin
Alejandro Ronceria, metteur en scène, Director, Dramaturge & Choreographer
Trickster Coyote – Lighting Elk, M. Forsyth, arr. F. Vallières
Farewell to the warriors, R. Levasseur
Saia’tatokénhti: Honouring Saint Kateri, B. Croall
Please note that the hall is accessible for people with reduced mobility. To reserve your seats, contact customer service at 514-487-5190.