Stella Musica Festival to be presented May 19 and 21

Back for its 6th season, the Stella Musica Festival will take place on May 19 and 21 at Le Gesù theatre in Montreal in a hybrid format, both in person and online.

Says founder and artistic director Katarzyna Musial: “COVID-19 forced the festival to cancel its 2020 edition. This year it is with pleasure that we reconnect with our audience to showcase talented women composers and performers who stand out on the Québec music scene.”

An intimate concert followed by a round table discussion will be held Wednesday, May 19 during which influential women active in the Montreal musical scene, Nathalie Maillé, Danièle LeBlanc and Chantal Lambert, will discuss women leadership in the era of COVID-19, and the lessons learned from the past year.

On May 21, the Québec soprano France Bellemare, accompanied on the piano by Dominic Boulianne, will offer a program featuring works by Clara Schumann, Kurt Weill and Antonin Dvořák. The public will be able to hear Juno-nominated violinist Marie Nadeau-Tremblay and her Baroqouda ensemble: she will perform works taken from her most recent album, La Peste, inspired by the disease and linked to the current health crisis.

Finally, flamboyant Spanish and flamenco musical works will playfully conclude the evening. This concert is dedicated to the memory of the Honorable Anne-Marie Trahan, former judge at the Québec Superior Court and ambassador of the first five editions of the Festival.

PROGRAMMING

Wednesday, May 19 – 6:30 p.m. Intimate concert and round table discussion.

Concert features soprano Kirsten Leblanc (member of the Atelier lyrique de l’Opéra de Montréal) accompanied on the piano by Andrea van Pelt , as well as pianists Katarzyna Musial and Katelyn Clark who will perform works by Czech composer Vítězslava Kaprálová and Canadian composer Clio Montrey.

Round table: discussion on the theme "Women Leadership During the COVID-19 Era" with Nathalie Maillé (Executive Director of the Conseil des arts de Montréal) and Danièle LeBlanc (Executive and Artistic Director of the Jeunesses musicales Canada)

Moderator: Chantal Lambert, Director of the Atelier lyrique de l’Opéra de Montréal

Friday, May 21 – 7 p.m. Grand Concert