An important message for victims of the 2005 Mount Real scandal

After more than a decade of delays, a class action settlement totalling $43 million has been reached.

The deadline for those affected to submit their Proof of Claim forms is 5:00 p.m. February 14, 2017. It is also extremely important to send back the voting form.

If a majority of members do not vote for the settlement agreement, it will become null and void. If you are a victim of Mount Real but have not received documentation concerning the class action, please contact Gabrielle Gagne at the office of Trudel Johnson Lesperance at 514-871-8385 or by e-mail at gabrielle@tjl.quebec.