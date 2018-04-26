How to volunteer for MOW

Volunteers are needed to keep the Pierrefonds-Roxboro Meals on Wheels Kitchen open. Many rely on it to remain in their own homes. Help is needed once a month for three hours, Tuesday or Thursday, from March to the end of June. If you can only give a day or two, it would be appreciated. No experience necessary.

Urgent: Teams to deliver hot meals to clients’ homes in Pierrefonds/DDO area once a month.

Urgent: Cooks to prepare meals at MOW Kitchen in St. Barnabas Church, 8 to 10:30am. Clean-up crews to wash dishes and tidy kitchen, 10:30 to noon.

Contact: 514-457-5445