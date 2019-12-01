Here at Sun Youth: Sun Youth’s Seniors Club returns

Senior citizens and Sun Youth volunteers can rejoice: the much appreciated Seniors Club is back after an 11–month hiatus.

In November 2018, Sun Youth underwent the challenging and complex process of moving. This forced our organization to put some of its activities on hold, and unfortunately, the Seniors Club had to be suspended. It is with great joy that our Sports and Recreation Department announces the return of the beloved program to a new location — 4245 Laval St.

“I’m thrilled the Club is up and kicking again,” says Kara De La Perralle, daughter of our late co-counder Earl De La Perralle and program organizer.

“For years, it played a very important role in the life of seniors and in the community. I have seen the most magical things happen there! In addition to helping seniors stay sharp both mentally and physically, the program brings a lot of sunshine in the lives of members and volunteers. It is a much-needed program and I’m glad it’s back.”

The club will offer a variety of activities to help maintain and improve the health and well-being of senior members. Weekly activities include bingo, bowling, knittingsessions, and exercise programs such as Tai Chi and cultural outings such as apple picking, shopping, and trips to the sugar shack. As before, the club will be self-funded. There is a $5 annual registration fee. The main self-financing activities of the club are theme dinners on Christmas, Easter, Valentine’s Day, Mothers Day, and Fathers Day.

“In addition to our classic ones, we wish to offer new activities to our dear members. We will be open to their suggestions,” says De La Perralle.

Those who wish to join Sun Youth’s Seniors Club should contact Kara De La Perralle at kara@sunyouthorg.com or call 514-842-6822, ext. 270.

To offer your time to our organization, contact Volunteers Coordinator, Lisa Perrault at bvt@sunyouthorg.com or call514-842-6822, ext. 251.