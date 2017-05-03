Here at Sun Youth: Sun Youth recycles for a better world

Recycling is an important part of our mission because it’s both ecological and economical.

Sun Youth’s clothing bank distributes used clothing to more than 150 people weekly. All clothes brought to our clothing store are sorted at our warehouse. Anything in poor condition is not distributed.

All year long, families can find winter and summer clothes, seasonal accessories, socks, underwear, shoes, and boots. Families who shop at our clothing bank also get a bag of used toys. We also sell second-hand books, CDs, and movies at a minimal cost.

Throughout the year, Sun Youth welcomes material donations from other organizations, partners, and donors. Over the past decade, we have been collecting, repairing, and donating bicycles to low-income families. This initiative gives old bikes new lives and helps make a difference in the lives of those coping with poverty.

Cycling can be enjoyed by the entire family and is a healthy practice.

Sun Youth also gives away gently used sports equipment, including hockey helmets, skates, and face protectors to young players through its SLAP Hockey development program.

Before you donate helmets, toys, car seats, cribs or strollers, be aware that most of them have an expiry date. Hockey helmets should be replaced every 3 to 5 years, according to Health Canada.

For safety reasons, strollers built before 1985 and cribs built before 1986 should not be donated. Health Canada does not recommend using car seats made before 2012.