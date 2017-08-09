Here at Sun Youth: Mr. Bike Man celebrates 92nd birthday

On June 7, 83 youngsters, who showed extraordinary courage when facing exceptional circumstances, were rewarded at Sun Youth’s 33rd Annual Bike Distribution.

Every year, Mr. Bike Man, an anonymous benefactor who has been supporting this program since the beginning, celebrates his birthday by giving away a new bike, a safety helmet, and a bicycle lock to deserving children through Sun Youth.

This is what he wishes above all: rewarding exceptional youths who set an example for their generation.

After this year’s ceremony, 1,600 new bikes will have been distributed thanks to the Bike Man’s generosity. He has just celebrated his 92nd birthday.