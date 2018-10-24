Here at Sun Youth: Connect with Sun Youth through social media

Social media is an integral part of our lives. Seniors embrace it. It gives them an opportunity to keep in touch with family and stay abreast of news and their communities. Social media plays a significant role in an organization such as ours.

Since 2012, Sun Youth has been enhancing its social media presence on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. It gets us closer to the community we serve and helps us promote our mission and services, gather people around our cause, engage and mobilize them in our projects.

Sun Youth encourages everyone to visit and “like” our social-media pages, to share our posts with friends, and interact with the organization on these platforms. We also encourage those taking part in our activities to share their pictures and stories about how the organization assisted them.

Just ask Gerry Pelletier, an avid follower of our social media pages. “Sun Youth has always been a special place for me,” he says. “It’s a sort of home away from home.

“I started coaching there back in the ‘90s and fell in love with the place, the people, the volunteering of so many helping out those in need.”

Having retired from coaching, he loves “to keep up with the goings on and follow the teams, depending on the weather and traffic.” When he is able to attend games, he takes many shots of the kids playing ball and loves seeing his pictures on Sun Youth’s social media.

We are fortunate to have volunteer contributors to document our activities, including the Hornets sports teams. In Gerry’s case, it’s a give and take. “Since I live in a suburb, it’s the only way to keep up with various social media sites, smiling at the achievements of many. People don’t always know about the programs and activities at Sun Youth. They don’t see the people visiting the food bank, the clothing giveaways, sending buses to assist fire victims, senior clubs, and children’s camps.”

Senior Times readers, here’s your mission: help us multiply our online reach! We are also on LinkedIn and we publish an online newsletter, The Montreal Sun, through our website: sunyouthorg.com. Online donations are possible on that platform.