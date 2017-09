Château Ramezay Museum and Historic Site will host an open house for prospective guides Monday, September 25 from 10am to 2pm. Become a volunteer guide at the museum. A training course is provided. The museum is at 280 Notre-Dame E. in Old Montreal across from Montreal City Hall.

514-861-3708 x 229X229 or rh@chateauramezay.qc.ca

chateauramezay.qc.ca/en/