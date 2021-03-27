Happy Passover. Please come in for a poem of hope

Rear view mirror / Passover 2021

We neither dared to hope

nor dared to give up hope

wrapped in barbed wire

breathing air fouled by

our people’s burning flesh.

Forbidden to despair

we trembled in 67

as the path was blocked

and troops amassed to push us back

into waters we once crossed.

The Towers fell but we did not

we stood on top of rubble

another temple destroyed

and we went on.

Invisible killers flowed around the globe

riding on the jet stream

into every home

we died and yet we live

no winter is forever

nothing is forever

but hope and love.

Blessed are You, Lord our God, King of the

Universe, who has granted us life, sustained us and enabled us to reach this time.