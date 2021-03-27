Happy Passover. Please come in for a poem of hope

Rear view mirror / Passover 2021
We neither dared to hope
nor dared to give up hope
wrapped in barbed wire
breathing air fouled by
our people’s burning flesh.
Forbidden to despair
we trembled in 67
as the path was blocked
and troops amassed to push us back
into waters we once crossed.
The Towers fell but we did not
we stood on top of rubble
another temple destroyed
and we went on.
Invisible killers flowed around the globe
riding on the jet stream
into every home
we died and yet we live
no winter is forever
nothing is forever
but hope and love.
Blessed are You, Lord our God, King of the
Universe, who has granted us life, sustained us and enabled us to reach this time.
