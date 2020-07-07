Guitarist Vito Francesco Cataldo uplifts the senses

Francesco Cataldo

Giulia

Alfa Music

In these difficult times, it’s been an uplifting experience to listen to and savour this lovely suite by the Italian guitarist/composer Vito Francesco Cataldo.

The scene setter features the guitarist in a simple melody, disarming in its clarity, slowly but deliberately opening up onto broader vistas, with respectful and kindred support from the wonderfully lyrical pianist Marc Copland, bassist Pietro Leveratto and drummer Adam Nussbaum.

What follows are repeated motifs that feed into the title track, Giulia. It is a tone poem inspired by his daughter, who is depicted on the cover staring through an open window of a stone structure, looking out onto the sea. Cataldo develops the opening motif energetically, carrying forward a lyrical quality that is the leitmotif of this remarkably evocative album. We are transported into the warmth, beauty, and dreamy horizons of southern Italy.

Cataldo’s music reflects the colours and ambience of this historic and beautiful part of the world. We may not be able to visit in person, but the music evokes memories, as we yearn to return. Soft and gentle, open and expansive, the melodies flow seamlessly, with Cataldo playing piano on two takes of Two Ways tune, closing with a hypnotic and reflective guitar solo on Circles.

This is music that carries the listener to a place of beauty and reflection, so easy to listen and come back to.