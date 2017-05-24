Grey and Gay: Finding services for LGBTQ+ seniors in NDG

I work for Prevention CDN-NDG as the first outreach worker for seniors in NDG. The City realized there is a great need for this position. I started in September and it’s been busy.

My mandate is to reduce senior isolation and elder abuse, which I am doing through different avenues such as outreach, developing workshops/training for merchants and front line workers, and developing intergenerational programming.

Bruce Cameron, director of Clean Sweepers approached me when I started in the position to say there was a need to assess the needs of the LGBTQ+ senior community in connection with social and health services.

Our event (described below) is designed to get people to come and discuss the issue. We will have them fill out a survey, confidentially, which will provide us with starting data. Our plan is to continue with events in an attempt to fulfill their needs.

Grey and Gay – How to Get the Services We Deserve!

Come and discuss the needs of the LGBTQ Seniors and Caregivers in the West-end sector. Discussion will be moderated by independent journalist, Bernard St. Laurent, with guest speakers Bill Ryan, who conducted the first study of aging and the LGBTQ community in Canada, and Cindy Casey, the co-founder of the LGBTQ West Island Centre.

When: Thursday, May 11, 6:30 – 8:30pm

Where: New Hope Centre, 6225 Godfrey, between Sherbrooke & Monkland, off Grand Blvd.

This is a free event. Refreshments will be served. Hope to see you there!