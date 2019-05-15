Grannies rage against plastic pollution

Tuesday, April 23, The Montreal Raging Grannies protested outside Provigo at 5595 Monkland to send a strong message to Loblaws (the parent company of Provigo) about the need to reduce plastic packaging.

The Grannies’ message to all of us: “Our society is polluting our environment with single use plastic at an unprecedented rate. A whopping 91% of plastic isn’t recycled. Canada throws away 57 million single-use plastic straws every day and 40% of plastic is generated for packaging.

Not only do we need to clean up this mess but we need to stop generating plastic pollution. We can all make changes to reduce and eliminate single use plastic.

We also need the help of retailers who package our foods and goods and are pushing Loblaws to increase their efforts to do so. Other countries are banning single use plastics. Why can’t we?”

The Montreal Raging Grannies are a group of activist seniors who write and sing protest songs to promote peace, the environment, and social justice. themontrealraginggrannies.com