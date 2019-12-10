Gospel Choir returns for Christmas Concert

The People’s Gospel Choir is returning to Victoria Hall in Westmount for its much-loved Community Christmas Concert on Sat., Dec. 14 at 7:30 pm.

Founded in 1992 by musical director Kimble Sherwood, it embodies the cultural, racial, and religious diversity of our city.

Its first CD won a Vibe Award for best Urban/Soul Album of the year. The choir has performed at the Montreal International Jazz Festival, National Arts Centre in Ottawa, Canada Day Celebrations on Parliament Hill, and the installation of former Governor General Michaëlle Jean.

The concert is sponsored by the Rotary Club of Westmount, and tickets can be reserved by calling its offices at 514-935-3344 or the choir at 514-771-2250.