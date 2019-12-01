Good times at Generations

We are in high gear! Generations is focused on the upcoming festive season and November is our pivotal month. Class lists are plentiful from schools and learning centers but worrisome, too, because we hope to have all the appropriate toys we need for boys and girls, 4 to 12.

Our volunteers are ready to start holiday wrapping in time to hand out gifts to thousands of youngsters. We are launching our Toy and Food Drive with Global News Montreal this month and our drivers will pick up the toy and non-perishable food collections from hosting HSBC Branches and other organizations. The Mega Bloks Factory Tour is an enchanting event, when the little ones are bussed to the company to see hundreds of toys in a mini rail car and each child receives one from Santa.

The EMSB Children’s Holiday Party is a yearly delight in a circus-like environment. Children can do a science experiment, create designs on a T-shirt, eat cotton candy, take photos in a phone booth, bang drums, learn a new dance, and enjoy a complete lunch. The Christmas Luncheon for seniors is held annually at Bonsecours Market with Father John Walsh as host, where a gourmet lunch is served with gifts and dancing for all. Along with a joyous holiday breakfast, personally named and wrapped gifts are handed out by Santa to all the students in the school. Our donation campaign asks everyone to give generously to ensure all youngsters enjoy healthy food for breakfast, lunch, and snack programs.

