Geordie Theatre is delighted to unveil the World Premiere of Virginia Wolf

Wrapping up Geordie’s 40th milestone season is the anticipated world premiere of Virginia Wolf by the accomplished and multifaceted playwright Cole Lewis. Adapted from the Governor-General award-winning children’s story by Kyo Maclear, this timely piece opens up a much-needed conversation about mental health among youth.

It is directed by Geordie’s prized Artistic Director Mike Payette (Choir Boy, Centaur; Héritage, Théâtre Jean-Duceppe), featuring the brilliant cast members Jennifer Roberts (Chloe’s Choice, Geordie Theatre) and Alexandra Laferrière (Simone, Half and Half, Black Theatre Workshop; Gas Girls, BTW).

This visual play, rife with creativity, tells the story of Virginia, who is in a “wolfish” mood — growling, howling, and acting very strange. Her sister Vanessa tries everything she can think of to cheer her up, but nothing seems to work. Then Virginia tells her about an imaginary, perfect place called Bloomsberry. Armed with an idea, Vanessa begins to paint the bedroom walls, transforming them into a beautiful garden complete with a ladder and swing. So that what was down could climb up. Before long, Virginia, too, has picked up a brush and undergoes a surprising transformation of her own. Inspired by the real-life relationship between author Virginia Woolf and her caregiving sister, this heartwarming play is a poetic telling of what it is to deal with unwanted emotions and reminds us of the importance of patience, support, and love.

To ensure the utmost safety of our audiences and artists, our production will be uniquely designed and recorded by Para – Dime Productions to be available in an online format at certain performance times for anyone who wishes to see them.

Within the framework of Virginia Wolf and Geordie’s mission to create meaningful community engagement, we will be collaborating with DESTA Black Youth Network to offer a series of workshops addressing anxiety and mental health. The workshops will allow ten selected black youth to engage in a four-part, socio-theatrical workshop that aims to use the arts as a platform to inspire social dialogue, unpack trauma, and motivate communal discussion. These exceptional workshops will be led by psychologist and theatre therapist Lisa Ndejuru and primarily aim to break the silence around the topic of mental health among Black Communities and create a safe environment that supports and encourages hope and growth.

Written by Cole Lewis

Directed by Mike Payette

Adapted from the Governor-General award-winning children’s story by Kyo Maclear,

Illustrated by Isabelle Arsenault and published by Kids Can Press.

STARRING:

Jennifer Roberts – Virginia

Alexandra Laferrière – Vanessa

DESIGNERS:

Brian Dudkiewicz – Set/Costume I Audrey-Anne Bouchard – Lighting I Sam Ferguson – Sound I Amelia Scott – Video

PRODUCTION TEAM:

Haylee Tucker – Production Manager I Elly Tomasson – Technical Director I Danielle Skene – Stage Manager

Annalise Peterson-Perry – Apprentice Stage Manager

MEDIA CALL: Saturday, April 24th.

PUBLIC PERFORMANCES (AVAILABLE ONLINE): May 7 to May 16, 2021

ASL-INTERPRETED PERFORMANCE (in partnership with Seeing Voices Montreal): May 7-16, 2021

TICKETS: $15 per household.

AGE RECOMMENDATION: 6 and up.

BOX OFFICE and INFORMATION: (514) 845-9810 ext. 207/ info@geordie.ca / https://www.geordie.ca/whats-on/#virginia

MEDIA CONTACT: Farida Badrawy, Marketing and Communications Manager | communications@geordie.ca | 514.845.9810, ext. 203

Geordie Theatre is Montreal’s leading English-language professional theatre for audiences of all ages, entertaining and engaging the imaginations of children and their families since 1980. It is a member of the Professional Association of Canadian Theatres (P.A.C.T.), the Quebec Drama Federation, La Maison Théâtre, the International Association of Performing Arts for Youth (IPAY), the Conseil québécois du théâtre (CQT), and ASSITEJ Canada.