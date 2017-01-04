Generations turns dreams into reality

It’s been a wonderful year! We at Generations Foundation are grateful and thank everyone for their support. We appreciate the generous

donors who find myriad ways to help us. Thanks to our volunteers who ask how they can help.

Our dreams are straightforward — to keep Generations Foundations up and moving forward. People are key. We hope those who want to make a difference in the lives of children and their families are pleased with what Generations Foundation does, and will help in this mission.

Our resolve is to continue to do the meaningful things that enable people to live richer and fuller lives. December brings joy and togetherness but we strive all year long to reduce the impact of poverty. We wish everyone our very best for a happy, healthy, and productive 2017!

