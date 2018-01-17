Generations: Thank you donors and volunteers!

We would be hard-pressed to feed 8500 children in the Montreal area every day without the special people who help us.

Our bi-annual campaigns are powered by volunteers and are dependent on donations from generous and caring Montrealers. Our winter campaign mailings go out in November and we gladly accept donations in any amount or form.

We do not receive government grants.

Non-perishable food and donations of new toys help us to fill requests for Christmas baskets for needy families and are prepared with a gift for each child. Various families receive a Gazette cheque. Generations Foundation assists holiday parties in schools and we have the pleasure of participating in these events. Lots of fun is in store at the The E.M.S.B. Children’s Holiday Event December 10 at James Lyng High School. Seniors will party at the Bonsecours Market Holiday Luncheon on December 10. School parties are held during the week of December 18 to 22.

The Generations Foundation citywide Toy and Food Drive is on till the end of December.

To donate, drop your items off at 4210 Notre-Dame Street W or call 514-933-8585 or visit generationsfoundation.com.