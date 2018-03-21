Generations: Hunger is a daily challenge for many in this city

The colder months and treacherous weather create additional risks for families and our neighbours. There is not enough food, clothing, and money for the basic necessities, especially for families with three or more children.

Many are newcomers who rely on community or government resources. Generations Foundation believes in reaching out to help in a substantial way. With your donations, our freezers and pantry are fully stocked at the beginning of the year but the shelves empty out quickly as we respond to requests from over 100 schools and learning centers, and locations can vary from month to month.

To cope with the demand, we rely on your generosity all year long, especially before and after the holidays. We are grateful for important donations from the President’s Choice Children’s Foundation, with which we purchase breakfast, lunch, and snack items on sale whenever possible from Provigo-affiliated stores.

We continue to search for funding from other sources to ensure food security and respond to requests we receive daily. Generations Foundation also ensures a free hot cooked meal each day in several schools.

We also provide crisis food baskets when a social worker or school professional refers us to those in need.

To help, call 514-933-8585.

Generations welcomes volunteers

Recently, three students from the Hebrew Academy who are raising funds for Generations visited St. Gabriel, where we serve a hot meal each day.

Both the high school students and elementary students welcomed the opportunity to meet.

The volunteers helped to serve the lunchtime meal, along with Debbie Fox, the main lunch supervisor, who works quickly to have the hot food on each child’s plate.

There are four groups of students who come into the lunchroom to indulge in the meal of the day and select from a variety of pans. The protein is chicken or beef including two vegetables and dessert or it can be a pasta dish with meat sauce served with a salad of lettuce, tomato, and broccoli. Another way to volunteer and get in top form at the same time is to register in the April Scotiabank Charity 21K Challenge with MaryMaraj@gmail.com.

Enjoy an evening of entertainment and mark the date for May 2, the Generations Foundation theatre benefit at the Segal Centre for The Angel and The Sparrow and the music of Edith Piaf and Marlene Dietrich. For tickets, call Adrian Bercovici at 514-933-8585.

generationsfoundation.com